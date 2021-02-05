7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Jan. 29:

1. Nicole Barnett, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Health–Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati.

2. Jennifer Burrows, RN, was chosen as chief executive for Providence Health & Services' Oregon West division.

3. Kimberley Darey, MD, was named chief medical officer of the health system's Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital.

4. Barbara Kennedy was named CEO of Laguna Treatment Hospital in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

5. Linda Kulhanek was named senior vice president and CFO of Houston-based St. Luke's Health.

6. Lorrie Liang was named president of the Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital–Sarasota campus.

7. Vinitia Mathews, PhD, was chosen as senior vice president and chief diversity and patient experience officer for Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

