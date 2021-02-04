St. Luke's Health names new CFO

Linda Kulhanek was named senior vice president and CFO of Houston-based St. Luke's Health.

Ms. Kulhanek brings decades of experience in healthcare finance and information systems to the role, the health system said in a Feb. 4 news release.

Most recently, she served as vice president of finance and CFO of Houston Methodist Hospital. Her other previous roles include CFO of Memorial Hermann Katy (Texas) Hospital and Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital in Houston, as well as assistant vice president of information system division for Memorial Hermann. Ms. Kulhanek also has worked at professional services firms including Ernst & Young, First Consulting Group and Perot Systems Corp.

She is a certified public accountant.

