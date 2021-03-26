17 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 19:

1. Nancy Adams, RN, is retiring as senior vice president and COO of UPMC Western Maryland.

2. Anosh Ahmed, MD, COO and CFO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago, resigned amid reports of improper COVID-19 vaccinations by the 122-bed safety-net facility.

3. Ronald Andro, BSN, RN, was chosen as the new CEO of Banner Health's operations in Northern Colorado.

4. Amy Blasing, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

5. Maxine Carrington was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

6. Mark Ciota, MD, will leave his role as CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin, Minn.

7. Sean Dardeau was named COO of Mercy Health–Cincinnati.

8. Justin Doss was chosen as the new CEO of Beaumont-based Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

9. Ron Fuschillo was named senior vice president and CIO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

10. Jennifer Price Goldstein, MD, was named CMO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.

11. Rose Lawhorne, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, according to radio station KINY.

12. Lisa Massarweh, DNP, MSN, RN, was chosen as senior vice president and CNO of Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Hospital

13. Kathleen (Kathy) McCollum was chosen as the next president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.

14. Caroline (Ndungu) Njau, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president of patient care services and CNO of Twin Cities-based Children's Minnesota.

15. Loretta Ostroski, MSN, RN, was named assistant vice president of nursing at Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare.

16. Lynne Voskamp, DNP, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations and continuum of care, CNO, and administrator of home care services at Beebe Healthcare.

17. Suzanne Wenderoth, MD, was named executive vice president, CEO of physician enterprise and interim CMO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.