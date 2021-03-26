Dr. Mark Ciota to leave Mayo Clinic Health System CEO role

Mark Ciota, MD, will leave his role as CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin, Minn., the health system said March 25.

Dr. Ciota, an orthopedic surgeon, has served as CEO of the Albert Lea and Austin locations since 2012.

"We are incredibly grateful for Dr. Ciota's extraordinary commitment to his patients and to the community for more than two decades," Robert Albright Jr., DO, regional vice president of the southeast Minnesota region for Mayo Clinic Health System, said in a news release.

Mayo Clinic Health System said Dr. Ciota will continue to serve as CEO until midsummer and, after midsummer, continue to practice at the Albert Lea and Austin locations.

Dr. Ciota began his career as an orthopedic surgeon in 1995, and one year later began an administrative role. In 2004, he became CEO of the Albert Lea location, and in February 2012 was chosen as CEO of the Albert Lea and Austin locations.

