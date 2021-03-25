Mercy Health in Cincinnati names new COO

Sean Dardeau was named COO of Mercy Health–Cincinnati, the organization said March 24.

Mr. Dardeau most recently served as the market CEO for Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health's Porter Regional, La Porte and Starke hospitals. He begins his new role April 5.

"Sean is a seasoned health care executive and proven team builder with experience in a wide array of hospital and health system operations. We're pleased to add Sean to our team," Mercy Health-Cincinnati President Dave Fikse said in a news release.

Before joining Northwest Health, Mr. Dardeau was market CEO of Mary Black Health System-Spartanburg (S.C.) and Mary Black Health System-Gaffney (S.C.) hospitals. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems sold the hospitals and their related businesses to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System in 2019.

Mercy Health–Cincinnati, a five-hospital health system, is part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

