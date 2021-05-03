15 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system chief medical officer and chief nursing officer moves have been reported since March 22.

1. Katie Farah, MD, was named CMO of AHN Wexford (Pa.) Hospital, scheduled to open this fall.

2. C. Brennan Fitzpatrick, MD, was chosen as the first CMO of The Women's Hospital in Newburgh, Ind.

3. Jason Golbin, DO, was named executive vice president and CMO of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

4. Jennifer Price Goldstein, MD, was named CMO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.

5. Margie Hale, MSN, RN, was named CNO of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health's Upper Peninsula region.

6. Ryan Knapp, MD, was named CMO of Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine.

7. Lisa Massarweh, DNP, MSN, RN, was chosen as senior vice president and CNO of Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Hospital.

8. Marc Napp, MD, was named senior vice president and CMO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

9. Joseph Parra, MD, was named division CMO of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

10. Steven Spencer, MD, was chosen as the inaugural CMO of Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, N.C.

11. Jane Stirrup, MSN, RN, was named vice president of patient care services and CNO of St. Luke's Health's Patients Medical Center in Pasadena, Texas.

12. Marianna Stoneburner, MSN, RN, was named vice president of patient care services and CNO of UPMC's St. Margaret hospital in Pittsburgh.

13. Maribel Torres, BSN, RN, was named CNO of North Shore Medical Center in Miami.

14. Kathy Van Meter, RN, was named CNO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

15. Lynne Voskamp, DNP, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations and continuum of care, CNO, and administrator of home care services at Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare.

