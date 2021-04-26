Aspirus Health names regional CNO

Margie Hale, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health's Upper Peninsula region, the health system said.

Ms. Hale most recently served as CEO as well as CNO and COO of Baraga County Memorial Hospital in L'Anse, Mich.

"We are thrilled to be gaining Margie's vast knowledge and experience in nursing and leadership," Christine Harff, Aspirus Upper Peninsula regional president, said in an April 20 news release. "I know she will help us reach our goals and continue to provide the best care for those who choose us."

Ms. Hale will oversee nursing for Aspirus Health locations in Michigan's Upper Peninsula region.

