32 CEO retirements in 2023

The following hospital and health system CEOs have announced plans to retire in 2023.

1. Norvell "Van" Coots, MD, will retire as president and CEO of Silver Spring, Md.-based Holy Cross Health in January.

2. Mike Robinson will retire as CEO of Emeryville, Calif.-based Canopy Health at year's end.

3. Sarah Morrison is retiring from her position as CEO of the Shepherd Center, an Atlanta-based neurorehabilitation hospital.

4. Ron Wachsman, vice president of revenue cycle at Baptist Memorial Health Care, succeeded David Elliott, who retired as vice president of managed care and CEO of Baptist Health Services Group.

5. Peggy Troy, MSN, RN, plans to retire as president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin by the end of December 2024.

6. Krista Roberts is retiring as CEO of St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid, Okla.

7. Thomas Kidd, CEO of Macon County General Hospital in Lafayette, Tenn., plans to retire in January.

8. Odette Bolano, BSN, CEO of Trinity Health's West Region and president of Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Health System, will retire in June.

9. Craig Leach retired as CEO of Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center.

10. Ken Hunter, BSN, RN, is retiring as CEO of Kimball (Neb.) Health Services.

11. Cindy Hecker, BSN, CEO of Seattle-based University of Washington Medical Center, will retire in June.

12. Anthony Guaccio, president and CEO of Swedish Hospital in Evanston, Ill., will retire at the end of the year.

13. Mark Keroack, MD, will retire as CEO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health in July.

14. Keith Page will retire as president and CEO of Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare in February.



15. Richard Vath, MD, president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, will retire in June.

16. David Keith announced his plans to retire as CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

17. Jon Ness, CEO of Kootenai Health, will retire from the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based system in early 2024.

18. Richard Margulis retired from his role as president and CEO of Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital.

19. Cindy Carstens, BSN, will retire as CEO of Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City, Iowa, on Dec. 31.

20. Paul Clabuesch retired as president CEO of Harbor Beach (Mich.) Community Hospital.

21. Michael Ellis retired as CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas.

22. Leslie Barnes retired as president and CEO of Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System.

23. Barbara Rossman, BSN, CEO of Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich., retired.

24. Brian Herwig, CEO of Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Ind., retired.

25. B. Konard Jones, president and CEO of Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health, will retire Dec. 31.

26. Gregg Olson retired as CEO of Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital.

27. Lori Herndon, BSN, RN, announced plans to retire as president and CEO of Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare.

28. Jay Finnegan retired as CEO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

29. Deborah Wilson, CEO of Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, retired.

30. Joseph "Jody" White retired as CEO of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

31. Scott Kelly, president and CEO of Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health, retired.

32. Steve Johnson announced his retirement as president and CEO of Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First.