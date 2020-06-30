45 hospital, health system CFO moves in 2020

The following hospital and health system CFO moves were reported from January through June 30.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. CFO Ekerete Akpan left his role at Chicago-based Cook County Health.

2. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC tapped Chris Allen to serve as interim CFO.

3. Donald Baker was named COO and CFO of Tyler-based UT Health East Texas.

4. Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital named Andre Bissonnette CFO.

5. Binghamton, N.Y.-based UHS health system named Rick Borschuk senior vice president and CFO.

6. Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, Pa., tapped Ryann Bradley as CFO.

7. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth named Paul Briggs senior vice president and CFO.

8. Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., named Lorraine Cannon CFO.

9. Chicago-based Amita Health has named Richard Doug Carter CFO.

10. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health named Edward Chabalowski CFO of Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital, in addition to his role as CFO of Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital.

11. Dennis Chalke, senior vice president and CFO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, retired.

12. Beverly Hospital in Montebello, Calif., named Sabi Dadabhai CFO.

13. Brent Davis was named vice president and CFO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Central Florida Division–North Region.

14. Lynn DeJaco is stepping down from her CFO role at FirstHealth of the Carolinas in Pinehurst, N.C.

15. Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Healthcare System named Brian Donahue CFO, according to The Daily News.

16. Dale Farrell was selected as CFO of Fulton (Mo.) Medical Center.

17. Connecticut Children's in Hartford named Bridgett Feagin senior vice president and CFO.

18. Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., named Scott Furniss CFO.

19. Mount Sinai Health System in New York City named Niyum Gandhi CFO.

20. Brookwood Baptist Health named Ken Hendren CFO of the health system and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, both based in Birmingham, Ala.

21. Salem (Mo.) Memorial District Hospital named Doug Hoban CFO, according to thesalemnewsonline.com.

22. Nicklaus Children's Health System, parent organization of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital, named Dawn Javersack senior vice president and CFO.

23. Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff, Ark., selected Jeremy Jeffery as CFO.

24. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named James Kanuch CFO of Wexford (Pa.) Hospital, a full-service community facility scheduled to open in 2021.

25. Tyler-based UT Health East Texas selected Julie Krc as CFO of UT Health North Campus Tyler.

26. National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark., named Mike Long CFO.

27. CFO Sara Lusignan left her executive role at Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D.

28. Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., and Florence (Ariz.) Hospital named Heather Mahoney their CFO.

29. John Mordach was named senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

30. Dirk Morgan is the new CFO of Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Ill., according to The Carmi Times.

31. Kevin Murphy was named senior vice president and CFO of Signature Healthcare in Brockton, Mass.

32. Chase County Community Hospital in Imperial, Neb., named Matthew Musgrove CFO.

33. Texas Health Hospital Mansfield named Stephanie Nelson CFO.

34. Blackfoot, Idaho-based Bingham Healthcare named Randy Nightengale CFO.

35. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health selected Julie Norton to serve as CFO.

36. Greg Pagliuzza announced he is stepping down as CFO of Chicago-based Norwegian American Hospital.

37. Broward Health named Joseph Paul CFO of its Imperial Point hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

38. David Prather, CFO of Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau, Mo., retired from his executive role.

39. Tyler-based UT Health East Texas selected Chrissy Ramsey as CFO of UT Health Jacksonville (Texas).

40. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network tapped James Rohrbaugh to succeed former CFO Jeffrey Crudele, who retired at the end of 2019.

41. Bob Rosenberger was named CFO of Heritage Valley Health System, a three-hospital system based in Beaver, Pa.

42. Mark Runyon was named executive vice president and CFO of Tampa (Fla.) General hospital.

43. Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Neb., named Aaron Teachout CFO.

44. James Uli was selected as senior vice president and CFO of Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego.

45. Medical City McKinney (Texas) named Anthony Villagran CFO.

