Brattleboro Memorial Hospital names new CFO

Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital has named Andre Bissonnette CFO, The Sentinel reported.

Mr. Bissonnette most recently was CFO and chief compliance officer for North Country Hospital and Health Center in Newport, Vt. He also held financial roles at Burlington, Vt.-based Fletcher Allen Healthcare, now known as University of Vermont Medical Center.

Mr. Bissonnette has an MBA from Champlain College in Burlington.

