CFO David Prather retires from Missouri health system

David Prather, CFO of Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau, Mo., is retiring.

Mr. Prather has worked at Saint Francis for 24 years. He was named CFO in December 2017, after serving as Saint Francis controller.

"What I've enjoyed most about my career at Saint Francis is the fact I've been able to work through financial details and cost-saving measures with clinical staff to improve finances," Mr. Prather said in a news release. "I am proud that very soon Saint Francis will reduce prices for the second time in two years. It certainly helps the community access and afford much needed healthcare."

Mr. Prather is a certified public accountant. He worked for accounting firms Kerber, Eck & Braeckel; Baird, Kurtz, & Dobson; and Laventhol & Horwath before joining Saint Francis.

