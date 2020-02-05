Brookwood Baptist Health names Ken Hendren CFO

Brookwood Baptist Health has named Ken Hendren CFO of the health system and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, both based in Birmingham, Ala.

Mr. Hendren previously was finance officer for four-hospital Northeast Georgia Health System in Georgia. He also previously served as director of cost accounting and cost analytics for Carolinas Healthcare System, now Atrium Health, in Charlotte, N.C.

Earlier in his career, he was a registered respiratory therapist and registered pulmonary function technologist.

Mr. Hendren, a certified public accountant, has an MBA in accounting from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

