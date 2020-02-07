Los Angeles area hospital names new CFO

Beverly Hospital in Montebello, Calif., has named Sabi Dadabhai CFO, the hospital announced.

Mr. Dadabhai brings more than 25 years of senior finance experience to the role.

He previously was CFO of Los Angeles-based Pacific Alliance Medical Center, which closed in 2017, citing costs of renovating its facilities to meet the state's earthquake-resistant standards. He also served as CFO of Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital and was acting CFO of Beverly Hospital.

Mr. Dadabhai has a master's degree in healthcare administration and an MBA in finance/marketing from the University of California-Irvine.

