Chase County Community Hospital in Imperial, Neb., has named Matthew Musgrove CFO, effective Feb. 3, Imperial Republican reports. 

Mr. Musgrove is coming to the position after working for Cozad, Neb.-based Waypoint Bank, where he was promoted to branch manager in 2015. He succeeds Abby Cyboron, who was CFO and became CEO in November.

Mr. Musgrove has a bachelor's degree in political science and pre-law from Hays, Kan.-based Fort Hays State University. 

 

