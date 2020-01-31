Nebraska hospital names new CFO

Chase County Community Hospital in Imperial, Neb., has named Matthew Musgrove CFO, effective Feb. 3, Imperial Republican reports.

Mr. Musgrove is coming to the position after working for Cozad, Neb.-based Waypoint Bank, where he was promoted to branch manager in 2015. He succeeds Abby Cyboron, who was CFO and became CEO in November.

Mr. Musgrove has a bachelor's degree in political science and pre-law from Hays, Kan.-based Fort Hays State University.

