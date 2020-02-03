CEO, CFO depart North Dakota health system

CEO Brad Wehe and CFO Sara Lusignan are leaving Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D., effective immediately.

Craig Faerber will join the organization as interim CFO, and President Steven Weiser, MD, will take on all leadership responsibilities, according to a news release.

"We thank Brad and Sara for their contributions during a time of great change in healthcare," Kris Compton, Altru Health System board chair, said in the release. "As we evolve as an organization to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us, it's critical that we have the expertise and leadership in place to support the organization's goals."

Mr. Faerber, a certified public accountant, brings experience as CFO of the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia to Altru. He was also executive vice president, chief financial and business development officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Health.

Dr. Weiser is a practicing emergency department physician at Altru. He served as CMO of Altru before becoming the community-owned, integrated system's president Jan. 1.

