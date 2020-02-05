Allegheny Health Network CFO retires, successor named

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has tapped James Rohrbaugh to succeed former CFO Jeffrey Crudele, who retired at the end of 2019, the health system announced Feb. 5.

Mr. Rohrbaugh brings more than 25 years of financial executive experience to the role.

He joined Allegheny Health Network in 2014, most recently serving as senior vice president of financial operations.

His other previous positions have included vice president of finance and CFO of Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, Pa., as well as financial and executive leadership positions at Ascension Health's Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C., and Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, Va., according to Allegheny Health.

Mr. Rohrbaugh, a certified public accountant, also worked in the healthcare regulatory consulting practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

