Olympic Medical Center names new CFO

Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., has named Lorraine Cannon CFO.

Ms. Cannon assumed the role April 20. She joins Olympic Medical Center from Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, where she was CFO.

Ms. Cannon also was assistant CFO/senior controller for Rose Medical Center in Denver, part HCA Healthcare's HealthONE division.

