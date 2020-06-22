Edward Chabalowski takes on dual CFO roles at Tower Health

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Edward Chabalowski CFO of Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital, in addition to his role as CFO of Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital, according to The Sanatoga Post.

Tower Health selected Mr. Chabalowski to serve as CFO of Phoenixville Hospital in May 2018.

Tower Health said in the last two years, Mr. Chabalowski has helped "lead the hospital's integration into Tower Health" and strengthened Phoenixville Hospital "through performance improvement initiatives, service line growth strategies and balanced capital allocation," according to the report.

Mr. Chabalowski is taking on dual roles as Tower Health said June 16 it would cut 1,000 jobs amid a $212 million revenue loss through May attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Chabalowski previously was vice president and CFO at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pa. He also was CFO of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

