Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital names new CFO

Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., part of St. Louis-based Ascension, has named Scott Furniss CFO, the hospital announced Jan. 24.

Mr. Furniss began the position Jan. 13, after serving a dual role as CFO of Saint Agnes Healthcare and Hospital in Baltimore and Providence Health System and Hospital in Washington, D.C.

He has more than 10 years of executive leadership experience at Ascension hospitals.

Mr. Furniss has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Baltimore and a master's degree in business administration from Baltimore-based Loyola College in Maryland, now known as Loyola University Maryland. He is a certified public accountant.

