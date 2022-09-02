37 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 26:

1. Dane Peterson, president and COO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, was selected to serve as interim CEO of the organization.

2. Stephen Barry was named executive vice president of facilities management and real estate development at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

3. Cameron Elgin, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of behavioral health services at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

4. Rick McCarthy was named CIO of Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health.

5. Brett Antczak resigned as CEO of Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health.

6. David Leighton was named administrator of Adventist Health Ukiah (Calif.) Valley.

7. Linda Givens, MSN, RN, was named administrator of Adventist Health Howard Memorial in Willits, Calif.

8. Mike Lutes was named president of Bon Secours Mercy Health's Richmond, Va., market.

9. Pasy Wang was selected as the inaugural vice president and chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

10. Mary Bevier was named CFO of Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital.

11. Jose Guerra, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

12. Mary Edwards, DO, was promoted to chief medical officer of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System.

13. Larry Cohen retired as CEO of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics in Ilwaco, Wash.

14. Sonali Desai, MD, was named chief quality officer and senior vice president of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

15. Brooke McCollough was named president of Adventist Health Lodi (Calif.) Memorial.

16. Wes Nall was named CFO of the Escambia (Fla.) County Healthcare Authority.

17. Stephanie Ebken was named senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

18. Boyd Chappell was named CFO of Wellsville, N.Y.-based Jones Memorial Hospital.

19. Twilla Lee was named CEO of three Centura Health hospitals in Kansas: St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City, St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses.

20. James White was named CEO of Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital.

21. Christopher Landry was named CFO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., and Dominion Hospital, a freestanding mental healthcare facility in Falls Church, Va.

22. Chad Hatfield was named CEO of Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital.

23. Michelle James, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth.

24. Jeff Carrier was named president of the Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health's western region.

25. Erik Chu, MD, was named chief of emergency medicine of Englewood (N.J.) Health.

26. Deborah Berini is no longer president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center.

27. Tracie Morris was named chief people officer of BHSH System, the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

28. Lisa Tzanakis was named COO of Port Charlotte-based HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

29. Alicia Maitland was named senior vice president of finance at Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.

30. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic.

31. Alan Whaley, PhD, was named COO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

32. Joshua Lenchus, DO, was named chief medical officer of Broward Health.

33. Matthew Garner was named interim CEO of Broward Health North.

34. Jennifer Connelly-Rosati was named CFO of Broward Health Medical Center.

35. James Roach, DO, was named chief of emergency medicine of Broward Health and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center.

36. Jennifer Smith was named VP of corporate communications and marketing of Broward Health.

37. Ronnie Thompson was named CFO of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, which is part of HCA Midwest Health.