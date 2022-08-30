Englewood Health names Dr. Erik Chu chief of emergency medicine

Englewood (N.J.) Health on Aug. 29 named Erik Chu, MD, chief of emergency medicine. He joined the hospital's emergency department in 2005.

Dr. Chu has served as assistant medical director of the hospital's ED since 2018. He currently serves as chair of Englewood Health's interdisciplinary emergency department council.

Dr. Chu succeeds Hillary Cohen, MD, as chief of emergency medicine. Dr. Cohen served in the role since 2015 and will be taking on the role of senior vice president of medical affairs.