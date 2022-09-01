Adventist Health names 2 new hospital administrators

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health recently promoted administrators at two of its California hospitals.

David Leighton became administrator of Adventist Health Ukiah Valley on Aug. 7, according to an Aug. 31 news release from the health system. Mr. Leighton has worked in healthcare since 2006 and most recently served as interim operations executive and director of performance improvement for Adventist Health in Mendocino County.

Linda Givens, MSN, RN became administrator of Adventist Health Howard Memorial in Willits on Aug. 8, the release said. Ms. Givens has more than 44 years of nursing and nursing leadership experience. Most recently, she was patient care executive for Adventist Health’s North Coast Network, which includes Howard Memorial.