Tracie Morris was selected as the new chief people officer of BHSH System, the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

Ms. Morris brings a wealth of experience to BHSH System, most recently as senior vice president, chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer at BMO Financial Group, according to an Aug. 29 news release.

She will begin her new role Sept. 11.