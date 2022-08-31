Mon Health System promotes Dr. Mary Edwards to chief medical officer

Morgantown, W. Va.-based Mon Health System has promoted Mary Edwards, DO, to chief medical officer.

Dr. Edwards is also the vice president of medical affairs for Mon Health Medical Center and will now serve in a blended role to "lead system coordination of hospital-based medical affairs and Mon Health Medical Center clinical affairs," the system said in an Aug. 30 news release.

She is an emergency department physician and earned her medical degree at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W. Va.

