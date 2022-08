Brooke McCollough was named president of Adventist Health Lodi (Calif.) Memorial.

Ms. McCollough joined Adventist Health Lodi in 2007, most recently serving as operations executive, according to an Aug. 30 news release.

She began her new role Aug. 21, the release states.

Terri Day remains CEO of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Stockton, Calif.-based Dameron Hospital.