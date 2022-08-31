Ocean Beach Hospital CEO Larry Cohen retires

Larry Cohen has retired as CEO of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics in Ilwaco, Wash.

Mr. Cohen spent seven years at the helm of the hospital and more than four decades in healthcare administration, according to the Chinook Observer. He retired July 29.

"Larry's passion, intelligence, hard work and expertise in healthcare management have strengthened all aspects of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics," Ocean Beach Hospital board Chair Nancy Gorshe said in a news release, according to the Chinook Observer. "He has secured a brilliant future for OBHMC and for the individuals it serves so that they can continue to get high-quality medical care close to home."

Mr. Cohen said in the release: "Supporting patient safety and the delivery of quality care have been my overarching goals. To achieve them, Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics has been returned to financial health and is prepared to make advancements to best serve the healthcare needs of our constituents."

Mr. Cohen was named CEO and superintendent of Ocean Beach Hospital in 2016. Before that, he served as the organization's COO and interim CEO since 2015.

Scot Attridge, who served as CFO of Willapa Harbor Hospital in South Bend, Wash., is Ocean Beach Hospital's current CEO.