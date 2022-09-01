Bon Secours appoints Mike Lutes market president

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health has named Mike Lutes president of its Richmond, Va., market, effective Oct. 10.

Mr. Lutes has more than 15 years of healthcare experience, according to an Aug. 31 news release from the health system shared with Becker's. Most recently, he oversaw five hospitals as senior vice president and market president of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health's south market.

Mr. Lutes also opened Atrium Health Anson in Wadesboro, N.C. Its care model was recognized by the American Hospital Association, according to the release.