HCA's Centerpoint Medical Center names Ronnie Thompson CFO

Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, which is part of HCA Midwest Health, named Ronnie Thompson as CFO, according to an Aug. 30 news release.

Mr. Thompson previously served as Centerpoint Medical Center's controller from 2012 to 2015. In his new role, he will oversee all financial management aspects of the medical center, including accounting, materials management, staffing, case management, and information technology.

Centerpoint Medical Center CEO Brett Kolman said Mr. Thompson is a proven financial professional who will add significant value to the organization.

"His breadth of experience and expertise are assets as we continue to drive the hospital’s high-quality excellence in safe and compassionate patient care and physician engagement. Ronnie joins us at a time when we are on a growth trajectory to meet the increasing healthcare demands of the communities we serve," Mr. Kolman said.