Emory Healthcare taps COO as interim CEO

Dane Peterson, president and COO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, was selected to serve as interim CEO of the organization.

Mr. Peterson was named COO of Emory Healthcare in 2018 and added president to his title in 2020, according to a health system news release. Before becoming COO, he was Emory Healthcare hospital group president.

Mr. Peterson began the interim CEO role Sept. 1, in addition to his roles of president and COO, according to the release.

Emory Healthcare is an 11-hospital health system with about 24,000 employees.