Centura names Twilla Lee CEO of 3 Kansas hospitals

Twilla Lee will join Centennial, Co.-based Centura Health as the CEO of three Kansas hospitals: St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City, St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses.

Ms. Lee has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, according to an Aug. 30 release from the health system. She most recently served as CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Downtown Hospital's acute care facility.

Ms. Lee's new role is effective Sept. 19, the release said.