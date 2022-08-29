Billings Clinic CEO resigns

Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic, according to an Aug. 26 news release shared with Becker's.

The Billings Clinic board of directors accepted Dr. Ellner's resignation and appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.

"I am honored to have worked with an incredible group of caregivers and physicians dedicated to providing better healthcare to our communities in Montana and Wyoming," Dr. Ellner said in his resignation letter, according to the release.

He added that he will pursue his "passion for re-imagining the delivery of healthcare."

Keith Cook, chair of the Billings Clinic board of directors, said in the release, "We've been through an extraordinary period since Dr. Ellner joined Billings Clinic … It has been a period that none of us could have envisioned. We wish Dr. Ellner well and we are looking ahead to a great future.

"This is a strong and committed organization, built on people of extraordinary character and capabilities, dedicated to serving our patients and communities with outstanding care and service," Mr. Cook continued. "We are moving forward to establish Billings Clinic as a level one trauma center. I'm so proud of the people who make up the Billings Clinic."

Dr. Ellner became CEO of Billings Clinic in January 2020. Before that, he served as group president and CEO of Centura Health Physician Group, a network of medical providers in Colorado and western Kansas.

Dr. Seger, a family medicine physician, joined Billings Clinic 14 years ago and has served as regional chief medical officer for the past eight years.