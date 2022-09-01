RWJBarnabas Health names Stephen Barry to VP role

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Stephen Barry as executive vice president of facilities management and real estate development.

This new role aims to expand the health system's ambulatory footprint and increase healthcare access, according to an Aug. 31 release shared with Becker's. Mr. Barry will report to John Doll, RWJBarnabas Health's COO, and will oversee facilities management, construction projects and real estate holdings.

Most recently, Mr. Barry served as president Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, according to the release.