Jeff Carrier named president of Baptist Health's western region

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health named Jeff Carrier as president of the Baptist Health western region, according to an Aug. 29 news release.

Mr. Carrier has over 20 years of healthcare experience and previously managed multiple Centura Health hospitals and clinics in Kansas. He will assume responsibility for Baptist Health's hospitals in Fort Smith and Van Buren, Ark., and take on the region's primary and specialty clinics.

Mr. Carrier said that he is excited to integrate into the community.

"Baptist Health is well-known in the region for being a leader in health care and I’m excited to join the state’s first hospital so that I can help continue that legacy of quality and compassionate care," Mr. Carrier said.

Baptist Health’s western region has about 1,600 employees.