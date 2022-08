6 recent executive changes at Broward Health

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health unveiled six hirings and promotions involving its executive leadership in an Aug. 29 news release:

1. Alan Whaley, PhD, was named COO of Broward Health.

2. Joshua Lenchus, DO, was named chief medical officer of Broward Health.

3. Matthew Garner was named interim CEO of Broward Health North.

4. Jennifer Connelly-Rosati was named CFO of Broward Health Medical Center.

5. James Roach, DO, was named chief of emergency medicine of Broward Health and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center.

6. Jennifer Smith was named VP of corporate communications and marketing of Broward Health.