Cedars-Sinai names Pasy Wang 1st chief investment officer

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai health system has named Pasy Wang as its inaugural vice president and chief investment officer.

Ms. Wang previously served as senior managing director of investments for the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. Prior to that, she co-managed hedge fund portfolios for Pacific Alternative Asset Management Co.

She will lead the investment office at Cedars-Sinai in her new position.



"Pasy Wang has a well-earned reputation for helping secure the future for nonprofit organizations," David Wrigley, Cedars-Sinai's executive vice president and CFO, said in an Aug. 31 news release shared with Becker's. "Her business acumen, integrity and collaborative style of work will be an asset to Cedars-Sinai."