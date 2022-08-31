Cincinnati Children's names new chief marketing officer

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center named Stephanie Ebken as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.

In her new role, Ms. Ebken will oversee the brand and marketing strategies, media relations, social media, creative services, digital strategy, and internal communications of the Cincinnati-based health system alongside a team of 50, according to an Aug. 31 press release.

Ms. Ebken, who has worked for the Cincinnati-based health system for more than 20 years, has provided oversight for marketing communications since 2019.

Prior to her role as chief marketing and communications officer, Ms. Ebken served as a market analyst in business development.