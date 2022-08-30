Mid-Valley Hospital names James White new CEO

Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital has selected James White as its new CEO.

Mr. White has previously served as CEO for several hospitals, including Newport, Wash.-based Pend Oreille County Public Hospital; Moses Lake, Wash.-based Grant County Public Hospital; North Hawaii Community Hospital in Kamuela; and Goldendale, Wash.-based Klickitat County Public Hospital.

The hospital board conducted a nationwide search and received over 100 applications for its next CEO following former CEO Alan Fisher's resignation in March 2022.

"I am extremely excited and pleased to join Mid Valley Hospital and Clinic, and the Okanogan Valley community," Mr. White said in an Aug. 23 news release. "My thanks to the Hospital Board, medical staff, employees, and community for your support. It's a great honor to have been chosen and look forward to our work together."

Mr. White is slated to begin his position in late September or early October.