Brigham and Women's taps Dr. Sonali Desai as chief quality officer

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital named Sonali Desai, MD, its new chief quality officer and senior vice president Aug. 30. Her appointment is effective Sept. 1.

Dr. Desai has been with Brigham and Women's for 16 years, a decade of which has been spent in the hospital's department of quality and safety, according to a news release from the hospital. She has served as interim chief quality officer since January.

"Sonali’s obvious dedication to quality, safety, and exceptional patient care, combined with her extensive leadership and operational expertise, make her an excellent choice for this vitally important role at the Brigham," Robert Higgins, MD, president of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in the release.