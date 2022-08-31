Jones Memorial Hospital names Boyd Chappell new CFO

Wellsville, N.Y.-based Jones Memorial Hospital has named Boyd Chappell as its new CFO.

Mr. Chappell previously served as CFO and COO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich.

"Boyd comes to Jones with an impressive amount of healthcare experience and will be a wonderful addition to the Administrative Team," James Helms, CEO of Jones Memorial, said in an Aug. 30 news release. "He also has extensive experience with the unique challenges that face those of us in rural medicine."

Mr. Chappell graduated from Utah State University with an accounting degree before receiving his MBA from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. He also holds a law degree from Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kan.

"I am excited to be joining the Jones Memorial admin team," Mr. Chappell said in the statement. "The combination of the rural setting and the affiliation with the University of Rochester system is an appealing blend that will allow me to build on my prior experience while providing occasions for professional growth and development."