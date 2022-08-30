Penn State Health hospital president departs

Deborah Berini is no longer president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center, according to a health system statement shared with Becker's on Aug. 30.

The statement did not give a reason for Ms. Berini's departure and indicated plans to conduct a national search for her replacement.

Deborah Addo, executive vice president and COO of Penn State Health, assumed leadership responsibilities for Hershey Medical Center on Aug. 25, the statement said.

"Patients are at the heart of everything we do, and Penn State Health is dedicated to recruiting and retaining leaders with a passion for providing patients with world-class, locally accessible care that a highly coordinated system should deliver," Penn State Health added.

Ms. Berini became president of Hershey Medical Center in September 2018. Before that, she was COO of UTMB Health in Galveston, Texas.

Ms. Addo became executive vice president and COO of Penn State Health in August 2021 after serving as president of Leesburg, Va.-based Inova Loudoun Hospital.

"She has a proven track record of leading hospitals and physician groups through times of transition and will provide strong, seasoned leadership for Hershey Medical Center during this time," Penn State Health said of Ms. Addo. "Addo also will continue serving in her role of health system executive vice president and chief operating officer, which provides oversight for the system's medical centers and their presidents."