Deborah Addo has been named executive vice president and COO of Penn State Health, the Hershey, Pa.-based health system said June 7.

Ms. Addo is president of Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, Va. She also was executive leader of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Va., for nearly three years.

Effective in August, she will join Penn State Health, succeeding Alan Brechbill, who retired last year.

