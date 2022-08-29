Florida hospital names new COO

Port Charlotte-based HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital has named Lisa Tzanakis its new COO.

Ms. Tzanakis has served Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in various roles throughout her career, according to an Aug. 16 news release. Most recently, she served as vice president of operations at HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

"She brings great experience in leading construction projects, growth initiatives and leadership of various service lines," Michael Ehrat, HCA Florida Fawcett's CEO, said in the release.