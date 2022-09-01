St. Vincent Health CEO resigns after 2 years in role

Brett Antczak has resigned as CEO of Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health, The Leadville Herald Democrat reported Aug. 31.

Mr. Antczak submitted a resignation letter to the hospital's board of directors on Aug. 24, and the board accepted his resignation that day, according to the report.

The resignation came about two years after Mr. Antczak started as CEO of St. Vincent Health in November 2020.

Before joining St. Vincent Health, Mr. Antczak was CEO of Palo Alto County Health System in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

The hospital board declined to provide further information to The Leadville Herald Democrat as far as the reasoning and circumstances behind the resignation.

The newspaper reported that John Gardner, who most recently retired as the CEO of Telluride (Colo.) Regional Medical Center, has been selected as interim CEO of St. Vincent Health.

Mr. Antczak launched or had in the pipeline several projects during his tenure as CEO, including a new hospital building, a behavioral health department and a pharmacy. Mr. Gardner said he would evaluate the upcoming projects to see if they were worth pursuing.