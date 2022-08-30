HCA hospital in Virginia gets new CFO

HCA Healthcare has appointed Christopher Landry as CFO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., and Dominion Hospital, a freestanding mental healthcare facility in Falls Church, Va.

Mr. Landry, who will step into the new position Sept. 5, began his career with HCA in 2013 as a staff accountant at Poinciana Medical Center in Kissimmee, Fla. He currently serves as assistant CFO of Henrico Doctor's Hospital campuses in Richmond, Va.

"We are excited to have Chris join our leadership team," Nathan Vooys, CEO of StoneSprings Hospital Center, said in a news release. "I am confident that his experience has given him a strong foundation to lead the financial operations of StoneSprings and Dominion Hospitals."