33 recent hospital, health system exec moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported on or since Sept. 10:

Michael Bell was appointed president of Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes.

Charles Bodden was named Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health's senior director for talent acquisition and retention.

Marna Borgstrom will retire from her role as CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

Jim Edmondson was appointed CEO of Savannah, Tenn.-based Hardin Medical Center.

James Elrod, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport, La., will retire.

Jane Englebright, PhD, will retire from her role as chief nurse executive at Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.

Brett English has been appointed CFO of Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care.

Clay Farell has been appointed CEO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital.

Jerry Fielder II was named CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System.

Judy Frum, BSN, was made COO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Medical Center.

Aaron Gillingham was appointed chief human resources officer of Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, was appointed senior vice president, chief nurse executive and chair of nursing at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Audrey Gregory, PhD, is resigning from her role as CEO of Detroit Medical Center.

Dane Henry will resign from his position as CEO of Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System.

Brad Hilaman, MD, will retire from his roles as CEO and CMO at Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital.

Linda Hunt will retire from her role as president and CEO of Dignity Health's southwest division.

Aaron Kramer was made the permanent CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health.

Joon Lee, MD, was named president of UPMC Physician Services in Pittsburgh.

Wayne Lipson, MD, was named senior vice president and CMO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Matthew Logan, MD, was named president and CEO of Greenwood, S.C.-based Self Regional Healthcare.

Christopher Longhurst, MD, was promoted to the dual roles of CMO and chief digital officer at University of California San Diego Health.

Marisela Marrero, MD, was named president of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's South Florida region.

Sammie Mosier was appointed chief nursing officer of HCA Healthcare.

Christopher O’Connor was named CEO of Yale New Haven Health.

Amy Perry was appointed president and COO of Phoenix-based Banner Health.

Michael Pfeffer, MD, was named CIO of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care.

Molly Reagan, RN, was named Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health's permanent vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer.

Edmund Sabanegh, MD, was appointed president and CEO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Health system.

Madhu Sasidhar, MD, was named president of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Mark Sevco was appointed president of UPMC Hospitals.

Barbara Anne Vogelsang, MSN, RN, was named interim chief clinical officer at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister, Calif.

Dawnett Willis was appointed CEO of Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa.

Patrick Woodard, MD, has been named vice president and chief digital officer for Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.