Hardin Medical Center names new CEO

Savannah, Tenn.-based Hardin Medical Center has named Jim Edmondson its new CEO, effective Oct. 18.

Mr. Edmondson most recently served as CEO of Pulaski-based Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 14. The 95-bed facility is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

"Edmondson was offered the top leadership role based on his 36 years of successful leadership in the healthcare industry, including financial acumen, strategic planning, interpersonal skills, and his ability to build strong, effective teams," said Jeff Woodside, MD, Hardin Medical Center's board chair.