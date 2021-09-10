Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital names new president

Madhu Sasidhar, MD, has been named President of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla., a role that will be effective Sept. 15.

Dr. Sasidhar most recently served as CMO at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. He previously served as section head for enterprise respiratory care at Cleveland Clinic's Respiratory Institute in Ohio. Dr. Sasidhar has been a practicing pulmonologist with the health system since 2008, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 10.

"Tradition Hospital has expanded significantly since it opened in December 2013 and it is well positioned for further growth," said Conor Delaney, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO and president. "Madhu's experience in Cleveland and Abu Dhabi make him an ideal candidate to guide Tradition Hospital into the future."