Guthrie Hospital names new CEO

Edmund Sabanegh, MD, has been appointed president and CEO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Health system. He succeeds Joseph Scopelliti, MD, who has retired.

Dr. Sabanegh joins Guthrie from the Cleveland Clinic, where he served as president of the health system's main campus and regional hospitals, according to a Sept. 15 news release.

"I'm excited about my new role at Guthrie and leading this dedicated team of caregivers," Dr. Sabanegh said. "My focus will build on the organization's focus of quality, safety and the patient experience to ensure Guthrie patients receive the care they need and the service they deserve."