Aaron Kramer made Adirondack Health's permanent CEO

Adirondack Health's Acting CEO Aaron Kramer will remain in the role permanently, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 13. He succeeds Sylvia Getman, who retired from the Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based health system in July.

Mr. Kramer most recently served as Adirondack's COO since 2019. He joined the health system in September 2015 as the assistant vice president of information systems. He was named chief information officer in 2016 and assistant vice president of operations in 2018.

"I am excited for the opportunity to serve this organization, which provides a crucial service to our communities," Mr. Kramer said. "The support I’ve received from my colleagues has been incredible and I’m looking forward to working with them to further the innovative work done here every day."