Self Regional Healthcare taps new CEO

Matthew Logan, MD, has been named president and CEO of Greenwood, S.C.-based Self Regional Healthcare, effective Dec. 21. He will succeed Jim Pfeiffer, who is retiring.

Dr. Logan has served as the health system's vice president of medical affairs and CMO since 2018. He previously held other leadership roles within the organization, including as medical director of the emergency care center and physician executive leader of the cardiovascular service line, according to a Sept. 14 news release.

"I'm honored to be given this tremendous opportunity," said Dr. Logan. "Every day when I come to work at Self Regional, I'm inspired by the dedication, compassion and skill of my fellow team members. Their devotion to caring for our patients is remarkable, and I'm excited to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with them in this new role."